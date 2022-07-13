Evansville Thunderbolts Announces Full Season Schedule

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the full list of our 56 home and away games, plus what teams we will be playing.

With the ten opposing teams in the SPHL, our most common foe will be Vermilion County (eleven times overall). The Bobcats, from Danville, Illinois, were the new addition to the league last season, and we will see them at the Ford Center five times. The team we will see the most at home will be the Quad City Storm (six games). The Storm and the Thunderbolts have grown into quite the rivalry over the last few seasons. The only team the Thunderbolts will not see in the 22-23 regular-season campaign will be the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs.

Following is a breakdown of our activity with each of the teams in the league: Vermilion County Bobcats - 11 games (5H, 6A); Peoria Rivermen - 9 games (3H, 6A); Quad City Storm - 8 games (6H, 2A); Birmingham Bulls - 8 games (3H, 5A); Huntsville Havoc - 7 games (3H, 4A); Pensacola Ice Flyers - 5 games (2H, 3A); Knoxville Ice Bears - 4 games (2H, 2A); Macon Mayhem - 2 games (2H, 0A); Fayetteville Marksmen - 2 games (2H, 0A); Roanoke Railyard Dogs - no games.

The Thunderbolts' next big announcement will take place very soon with details of our Promotional Calendar. This season promises to include new ideas and themes, as well as the return of many of our staple events.

Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT for details.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com

2022-2023 Evansville Thunderbolts Regular Season Schedule

Friday October 21, 2022 Evansville @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday October 22, 2022 Knoxville @ Evansville 7:00

Tuesday October 25, 2022 Vermilion County @ Evansville 10:00

Friday October 28, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday October 29, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday October 30, 2022 Evansville @ Quad City 2:10

Friday November 4, 2022 Pensacola @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday November 5, 2022 Pensacola @ Evansville 7:00

Friday November 11, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville 7:00

Sunday November 13, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 3:00

Friday November 18, 2022 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00

Saturday November 19, 2022 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00

Wednesday November 23, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday November 25, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00

Sunday November 27, 2022 Evansville @ Vermilion County 4:00

Friday December 2, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday December 3, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00

Sunday December 4, 2022 Evansville @ Vermilion County 4:00

Tuesday December 6, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00

Saturday December 10, 2022 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday December 17, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00

Friday December 23, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00

Wednesday December 28, 2022 Birmingham @ Evansville 7:00

Friday December 30, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday December 31, 2022 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Thursday January 5, 2023 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00

Saturday January 7, 2023 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Wednesday January 11, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville 7:00

Friday January 13, 2023 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00

Saturday January 14, 2023 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00

Friday January 20, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00

Saturday January 21, 2023 Evansville @ Knoxville 7:35

Sunday January 22, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville 3:00

Friday January 27, 2023 Macon @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday January 28, 2023 Macon @ Evansville 7:00

Friday February 3, 2023 Fayetteville @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday February 4, 2023 Fayetteville @ Evansville 7:00

Friday February 10, 2023 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday February 11, 2023 Evansville @ Quad City 7:10

Friday February 17, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00

Saturday February 18, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00

Friday February 24, 2023 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday February 25, 2023 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Sunday February 26, 2023 Quad City @ Evansville 3:00

Saturday March 4, 2023 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday March 10, 2023 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday March 11, 2023 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00

Thursday March 16, 2023 Knoxville @ Evansville 7:00

Friday March 17, 2023 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00

Saturday March 18, 2023 Birmingham @ Evansville 7:00

Friday March 24, 2023 Evansville @ Pensacola 7:05

Saturday March 25, 2023 Evansville @ Pensacola 7:05

Sunday March 26, 2023 Evansville @ Pensacola 4:05

Friday March 31, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00

Saturday April 1, 2023 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00

Friday April 7, 2023 Birmingham @ Evansville 7:00

Home Game times are Central. Away Game times are local.

