River Dragons Take Weekend Set from Bobcats

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Nolan Slachetka scored his first career overtime winning goal on a breakaway at 2:43 of the extra session to give the Columbus River Dragons a 4-3 victory over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday night.

After a turnover in the Columbus zone, Cody Wickline fed Slachetka a lead pass as he broke in alone and beat Bobcats goaltender Owen Liskiewicz five hole.

"I was pretty tired... at the end of my shift," said Slachetka. "I was actually looking to change earlier on. I thought I was going to get caught from behind so I just wanted to be sure to get a shot off."

The goal capped a back-and-forth affair that saw the River Dragons lead 2-0 after the first period, only to have Blue Ridge score three times in the third and force overtime.

Alexander Jmaeff, Ryan Hunter and Austin Daae all scored in regulation for the River Dragons.

The game marked only the second time all season Columbus had gone past regulation in back-to-back games, winning in a shootout on Friday night by a 4-3 score as well.

Notes:

Justin MacDonald kept his scoring streak alive, assisting on Hunter's first period goal to register a point in his 17th consecutive game. Over that stretch he has 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points.

Hunter's goal also extended his personal-best scoring streak to seven games (5-5-10).

Tyler Roy won back-to-back games for the first time since October 27 and November 10.

Saturday marked Columbus' final regular season appearance in Blue Ridge.

Before the game on Saturday, Columbus moved forward Hunter Bersani to the 15-Day IR.

The River Dragons now head home for a weekend set against Baton Rouge, marking the first time the expansion Zydeco travel to the Fountain City. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

