Prowlers Stymie Rockers, Earn Sweep

January 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers edged the Motor City Rockers 2-1 on Jan. 20 at McMorran Place. Evan Foley's shorthanded goal in the second period went down as the game winner.

"That's how we built the team," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "The plan was to construct a team that had the parts to win these low-scoring games. I thought at every position, the boys battled and that's what we got done."

Liam Freeborn opened the scoring in the first as he and Matt Graham worked a give and go on the right-wing side. Freeborn cut to the net and potted a backhander.

In the second, the Rockers got their third power play of the period but as Jameson Milam chased the puck, he gave it up to Evan Foley who skated to the slot and fired a shot past Trevor Babin.

"We wanted to be more aggressive on the penalty kill," Foley said. "I saw he was the last guy back and just tried to force him a little bit more. Luckily, it hit my stick and I found a little bit of an opening."

In the third, Scott Coash fed a pass to the slot that was deflected away but right on the stick of TJ Delaney and he got Motor City on the board. Tucker Tynan shut the door the rest of the way and Port Huron earned the weekend sweep.

Matt Graham and Austin Fetterly got assists while Tynan made 35 saves.

Pavel Svintsov picked up a helper and Babin stopped 34 Prowlers shots.

Port Huron is on the road for Thursday and Friday meetings with the Elmira River Sharks. Puck drop both nights is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and both can be found live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.