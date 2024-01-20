Black Bears Defeat Hat Tricks for 3 Points

January 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks, 6-2 on Saturday night. Thomas Wray earned his first career "First Star" with the game-winning goal and an assist.

4,547 fans packed into the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena for the Saturday night showdown between two of the best teams in the Empire Division. It took the teams about 10 minutes to get on the score sheet, but the Hat Tricks were the first team to do so. Bohdan Zinchenko scored on a 5on3 power play to put the visitors on the board first. This time around it was Binghamton being the team that scored in the final two minutes of a period. Tyson Kirkby deflected a shot from the blue line off of a JT Walters shot, tying the game at 1-1.

Binghamton was the only team to score in the second period. Austin Thompson got back in the goal column off a set-play from a faceoff, giving Binghamton the lead 2-1. One minute later, Thomas Wray deked around a defender and shot low-glove, giving the Black Bears a much-needed insurance goal. Danbury had two more power play opportunities in the frame, but came up empty handed on both. Binghamton found themselves in a familiar position up 3-1 after two full periods.

The Black Bears played to win in the third period, scoring three more goals. Gavin Yates scored on the power play, moving the lead to three. Danbury's Corey Cunningham did take advantage of a turnover and scored unassisted. That would be the final goal of the night for the Hat Tricks. Kirkby and Yates added a pair of empty-netters, as Binghamton wins 6-2, picking up the three points available.

2023-24 Prorated Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.