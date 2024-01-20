Carolina Bounces Back, Take Down Mississippi, 4-2

Winston-Salem, NC - Following a 6-5 shootout loss last night, the Carolina Thunderbirds responded with a 4-2 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves Saturday night at the Annex.

Carolina (21-6-1) opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection from Jiri Pestuka on a shot from Josh Koepplinger giving the home side the 1-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

In the second, Carolina continued to roll. At the 9:44 mark on the power play, Jon Buttitta tipped a shot from Joe Kennedy past Mississippi netminder Anthony D'Aloisio doubling the advantage, 2-0. Less than four minutes later Zac Horn, who was signed to the roster on Friday, notched his first goal of the year giving the Thunderbirds a 3-0 lead. Buttitta recorded an assist on the goal marking his 250th career FPHL point. Mississippi got on the board late in the third on the power play on a goal from Yianni Liarakos making it a two-goal game, 3-1, going to the 3rd.

In the third, Carolina built the lead back to three on Jacob Schnapp's 11th goal of the season just 44 seconds into the period on the power play, making it 4-1. Despite a goal from Kyle Russell, Carolina controlled the 3rd period on the way to a 4-2 victory over the Sea Wolves.

Carolina picked up the three points on the weekend with Petr Panacek being named the 3rd star with two assists, Jiri Pestuka the 2nd star with a goal and an assist, and Buttitta earned the 1st star with the goal and the assist recording his 250th career FPHL point.

The Thunderbirds and Sea Wolves meet again starting on Thursday in Mississippi. Puck drop is set for 8:05 p.m. EST from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

