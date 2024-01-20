Rockers Home Streak Snapped Behind 5-3 Loss to Port Huron

January 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers home winning streak was snapped at the hands of the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night in a 5-3 loss.

It's the first time the Rockers lost to Port Huron on home ice since Dec. 9th.

After a scoreless first period, Port Huron delivered the first punch early in the second period at the 34-second mark.

Tristan Sims moved the puck out of the defensive zone for Port Huron and on the stick of Sam Merit. Merit walked the puck on attack creating a 2-on-1 for the Prowlers with Mitch Jones. After centering a pass to Jones, Jones held it and sent it back to Merit for a 1-0 lead.

The Prowlers were able to add onto its lead with 2:30 left in the second period when Alex Johnson received a quick outlet pass in stride from Dalton Jay and fired the puck from a shallow angle in the near circle that cut through the fabric of Trevor Babin's sweater for a 2-0 lead and his seventh of the year.

Austin Fetterly intercepted the puck in the far circle and fired in a goal for a 3-0 lead to start the third period before Motor City got on the board.

Rockers Forward Adam Kuhn received a no-look back-handed pass from Tim Delaney for Kuhn's fourth in seven games since joining Motor City on Dec 30th that cut into the lead 3-1.

Delaney's assist broke a 20-game point drought and was his first professional point of his career. Cam Burt who is playing in his second game with Motor City earned his first assist of the season as well.

Dalton Jay added the Prowlers' fourth goal of the night stopping any gained momentum on a short handed goal during a Rockers' power play with 13:08 left in the third period. The Rockers added a power play goal back, however, 28-second later off the stick of TJ Sneath who scored his ninth of the season to pull the Rockers within two, 4-2.

Jonathan Juliano added another tally on the rebound two minutes later that pulled Motor City within one, 4-3, with 10:14 to play before Liam Freeborn capped the scoring with his 13th of the year with 2:21 to play.

Motor City and Port Huron will play on Saturday at McMorran Place at 8pm on Silverstick Night where the Prowlers honor PeeWee and Bantam aged teams who come to the region to play in SilverStick Tournaments.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024

Rockers Home Streak Snapped Behind 5-3 Loss to Port Huron - Motor City Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.