Third Period Comeback Nets Cats' Point

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats stormed back from two-separate third period deficits to earn a huge standings point against the first-place Columbus River Dragons.

Joel Frazee put home two goals just five minutes apart, at 6:13 and 11:13 of the third respectively, to tie the game at 2.

Alexander Jmaeff answered for Columbus a minute and 40 seconds later to give Columbus a 3-2 lead. The Bobcats would battle back once again, using a goal from Vladislav Vlasov at 17:32 to send the game to overtime. Nolan Slahjetcka won it for Columbus on a breakaway at 2:43 of OT to give the River Dragons a 4-3 win.

Owen Liskiewicz was huge in net for the Bobcats, stopping 42 of 46 River Dragons shots.

The Bobcats pull to within one point of fifth place in the Continental Division ahead of a three-game series at Motor City next weekend.

