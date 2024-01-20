River Sharks Sink Teeth into Wolves, 4-2

After finding their way to a 4-2 victory on Friday night at home Elmira made the trip to Watertown looking to close the gap on their division rivals with two more games on the weekend.

Elmira kicked off the scoring with a power play goal halfway through the period as Elijah Wilson made a perfect pass to the newest member of the River Sharks Kyle Powell who tucked it past the outstretch Josh Rosenzweig to give Elmira the 1-0 lead.

The River Sharks found the back of the net again as Bret Parker found the back of the net for the first time this season as he banked a shot off the back of Rosenzweig to put Elmira up 2-0. Tate Leeson answered back on an even strength goal past Eli Bowers to cut the lead to 2-1. However, Elmira answered back six minutes later on a 4 on 4 opportunity when Steven Klinck received a pass from Davide Gaeta and buried it past Rosenzweig to give the River Sharks back their two goal lead. Watertown's Josh Tomasi found the back of the net 3:23 later to bring the Wolves back within one.

Despite some back-and-forth late Elmira was the only team to capitalize in the third period when the Wolves pulled their netminder for an extra attacker, Powell sent a puck down the ice narrowly missing the goal, but Elijah Wilson was there for the rebound and put it home to ice the 4-2 victory for Elmira.

Bowers stopped 45 of 47 for his first win as a River Shark.

Elmira returns to the ice tomorrow at 7:05pm looking for a weekend series sweep of the Wolves. Follow along on Youtube and Mixlr.com! #FeartheFin

