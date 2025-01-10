River Dragons Power Past Thunderbirds

January 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Alex Storjohann scored once and added two assists to pace the Columbus River Dragons to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trailing 1-0 entering the second period, Columbus would rattle off five consecutive goals, starting with a pair just 26 seconds apart in the second period. First Justin MacDonald scored on the power play from Storjohann and Kyle Moore at 2:48, followed by Storjohann from Alex Jmaeff at 3:14 to establish a lead the River Dragons would never relinquish.

Third period goals from Austin Daae (PP), Moore and Chiwetin Blacksmith made it 5-1 before Jan Salak's shorthanded marker with just 1:45 to play to cap the scoring.

Notes:

Columbus went 2-for-4 on the power play against the FPHL's top penalty kill.

Carolina scored its fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Blacksmith scored once and added an assist in his River Dragons debut.

Sammy Bernard stopped 28-of-30 shots for his 11th win of the season.

White Out Weekend continues tomorrow night as the same two teams rematch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

