Kuroiwa Gets First FPHL Win in Prowlers' Rout

January 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers turned in their most dominant effort of the season with a 9-1 win over the Dashers Hockey Club in Danville, Illinois. Port Huron got nine different goal scorers and Yoshihiro Kuroiwa got the win in his first FPHL start.

"The guys before the game and especially after were very happy for [Kuroiwa]," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "He deserves it, he's battled every day at practice and competed. Guys that do that and support their goalie partners deserve these opportunities and he played absolutely fantastic."

The Prowlers got the scoring started just over three minutes in as Alex Johnson stole a pass at the Dashers blue line and converted on the breakaway. Later in the period, Ludwig Thellström sent a wrister from the point that found the back of the net to make it 2-0 heading into the intermission.

The Dashers punched back 17 seconds into the middle frame as Cyril Nagurski's shot was tipped home by Thomas Murphy. 1:28 later, Ben Brockway swooped in and wrapped home his first pro goal. That set off a string of three-straight Port Huron goals in a 1:14 span that made it 5-1.

Brett Lockhart danced around a defender and his centering pass banked in off of a Dasher for the sixth Prowler goal and that was it for Tristan Canter in net.

Eli Bowers didn't fare much better as Bryan Parsons got his second goal in as many games driving the net in the final minute of the period.

Tucker Scantlebury and Reggie Millette added on in the third as Port Huron finished with a season-high nine goals. It was the third time in their last four games the Prowlers have set a season high for goals in a game.

Johnson led the way with the first five-point night this season by a Port Huron player. Scantlebury had three and five other Prowlers added two points apiece. 14 of 15 skaters registered a point. Kuroiwa made 25 saves in the win.

"I was waiting for three months and then [head coach Matt Graham] told me before morning skate and, finally, I got the chance to play," Kuroiwa said. "I just tried to enjoy the game."

Canter allowed six goals on 34 shots and took the loss after making it 29:32. Bowers made 18 saves on 21 shots in relief.

The teams rematch on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:05 P.M. Eastern time. That game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

