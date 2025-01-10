Hat Tricks Downed by Bobcats, 5-3, in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, V.A. - The Danbury Hat Tricks' two-game win streak came to an end Friday night as the Blue Ridge Bobcats secured a 5-3 victory at Hitachi Energy Arena. Daniel Klinecky led the Bobcats with two power play goals, while Hunter Virostek made 38 saves for his 12th win of the season.

Blue Ridge opened the scoring at 7:22 of the first period after a roughing minor on Zach Pamaylaon. Klinecky capitalized when a point shot weaved through traffic to make it 1-0. He struck again 30 seconds into the second period, doubling the Bobcats' lead on another power play.

Devin Sanders extended the advantage to 3-0 midway through the second with a goal on an odd-man rush. However, Danbury responded when co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz converted a takeaway into a goal at 10:33, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Ruiz has now scored in three consecutive games for the first time since April 19, 2024.

Blue Ridge restored its three-goal lead early in the third period, but Gleb Bandurkin answered at 12:10, netting his team-leading 12th goal of the season on a power move in front. Chase Harwell followed it up with a crease goal in the final minute of regulation to pull the Hat Tricks within one, but the Bobcats sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Despite generating several opportunities, Danbury's power play struggled, going 0-for-4 on the night. The penalty kill surrendered a power play goal for the fifth consecutive game despite providing a bright spot late in the second period, successfully killing a double-minor assessed to Connor Woolley.

The Hat Tricks return to action Saturday for the second game of the weekend series against the Bobcats. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hitachi Energy Arena.

