Bobcats Acquire Mercurio, Activate Bellefeuille

January 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, today announced a pair of roster moves to further strengthen the team's forward group. The Bobcats have acquired F Mike Mercurio from the Baton Rouge Zydeco (by way of the Watertown Wolves) in exchange for future considerations. The club has also activated F Austin Bellefeuille.

Mercurio, a highly skilled winger standing at 5'10" and weighing in at 180 lbs brings a wealth of scoring prowess along with grit, toughness, experience and leadership to an already strong core of forwards. His mix of speed, skill, and willingness to mix it up when needed is sure to excite fans night in and night out.

Mercurio, a 24-year-old native of New Hartford, NY, has spent parts of two seasons in the SPHL with the Vermillion County Bobcats, Knoxville Ice Bears and most recently the Quad City Storm, posting 16 points (10 goals, 6 assists) and registering 29 penalty minutes in 66 SPHL games.

Mercurio has spent parts of four seasons in the FPHL with the Watertown Wolves. In 84 contests (including playoffs), he has racked up 90 points (30 goals, 60 assists), accrued 153 penalty minutes and registered a whopping +22 plus-minus rating.

Mercurio helped lead the Wolves to the 2022 Commissioner's Cup Championship, registering 14 points in 16 games of the team's title run. Mercurio carried that success into an invite to training camp the following fall with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

He's coming off his most productive professional season to date, registering 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) in 45 games (including playoffs) in a 2023-24 campaign that also saw him serve as an assistant captain.

So far this season in Watertown, Mercurio has stayed productive while adding in toughness and composure. In 16 games so far, he has posted 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists), accrued 19 penalty minutes and posted a +14 plus-minus rating.

To make room and salary cap space on the active roster for both transactions, the Bobcats have released F Dimitri Selyutin and placed D Denis Radchenko on the 15-day IR. The Bobcats would like to thank Dimitri for his contributions to both the club and community and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Mercurio is expected to make his Bobcats debut next weekend for a home-and-home series against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

