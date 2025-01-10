FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

January 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS POWER PAST THUNDERBIRDS 5-2

Six Different Dragons Post Multi-Point Games In Win

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Alex Storjohann scored once and added two assists to pace the Columbus River Dragons to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trailing 1-0 entering the second period, Columbus would rattle off five consecutive goals, starting with a pair just 26 seconds apart in the second period. First Justin MacDonald scored on the power play from Storjohann and Kyle Moore at 2:48, followed by Storjohann from Alex Jmaeff at 3:14 to establish a lead the River Dragons would never relinquish.

Third period goals from Austin Daae (PP), Moore and Chiwetin Blacksmith made it 5-1 before Jan Salak's shorthanded marker with just 1:45 to play to cap the scoring.

Notes:

Columbus went 2-for-4 on the power play against the FPHL's top penalty kill.

Carolina scored its fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Blacksmith scored once and added an assist in his River Dragons debut.

Sammy Bernard stopped 28-of-30 shots for his 11th win of the season.

White Out Weekend continues tomorrow night as the same two teams rematch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at DASHERS at DANVILLE

Prowlers Pound Dashers

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - The Steven Esau era began in Danville this past Friday night. However, the new skipper would be in for a rude awakening, as his new Dashers were routed by 9 different Prowler marksmen who helped Port cruise to a 9-1 victory.

The Dasher faithful were eager to see what the new bench boss brought to the table in period 1. It would be baptism by fire, with the Prowlers dominating on all cylinders. Hits, shots, and scoring chances were all lopsided. Familiar face from the first Dasher era Dustin Henning returned to Danville to join the Dashers, after being released by the Hat Tricks. He made an impact early drawing a penalty just 3 minutes into the contest. However, the Dashers plans to strike first would be thwarted, when a rare Kim Miettinen turnover led to a shorthanded breakaway for sharpshooter Alex Johnson. It was the season debut for Dasher goalie Tristan Canter, who was beat through the five-hole by Johnson to put Port up 1-0. About 7 minutes later, a shot from the point off the stick of Ludwig Thellstrom beat Canter on the blocker side to double the lead at 2-0. Port controlled the zone the rest of the frame, routing the Dashers in shots 20-6. Once again, it would be a difficult hill to climb for the home squad.

Period 2 opened hot and heavy. Just 17 seconds in, Thomas Murphy provided some life, tipping home a Cyril Nagurski shot to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. However, the fun would be brief. Approximately 9 seconds later, defenseman Ben Brockway wrapped home a goal to get it right back. The woes continued when 16 seconds after that, Stefan Diezi beat Canter in the blink of an eye to make it 4-1. Not even a minute later, Tristan Simm potted one on the powerplay to make it Prowlers 5 Dashers 1. And then not even 7 minutes later, Brett Lockhart lit the lamp on a fast break to make it 6-1. Eli Bowers then entered for Tristan Canter who stopped 27/33 shots he faced. The Dashers were able to pepper Prowler's net minder Yoshihiro Kuroiwa with 16 shots in period 2, but couldn't find the twine. After 10 stagnant minutes of back and forth action, Bryan Parsons became the 7th different Prowler to pot one in a chaotic play in front of the net. So to the locker room we went yet again, this time with Port up a touchdown.

Period 3 didn't get any easier. Tucker Scantlebury scored 5 minutes into the third frame to add to the lead, now 8-1. The Dashers were once again on their heels for the entire frame, failing to mount any offense and posting just 4 shots on net. Reggie Millette became the 9th different Prowler to score in the closing minutes of the 3rd period, and the final would hold at 9-1.

The Dashers and Prowlers will square off in a rematch tomorrow night inside the David S. Palmer Arena at 7:05 CST.

Kuroiwa Gets First FPHL Win in Prowlers Rout

by Will Wiegelman

Danville, IL - The Port Huron Prowlers turned in their most dominant effort of the season with a 9-1 win over the Dashers Hockey Club in Danville, Illinois. Port Huron got nine different goal scorers and Yoshihiro Kuroiwa got the win in his first FPHL start.

"The guys before the game and especially after were very happy for [Kuroiwa]," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "He deserves it, he's battled every day at practice and competed. Guys that do that and support their goalie partners deserve these opportunities and he played absolutely fantastic."

The Prowlers got the scoring started just over three minutes in as Alex Johnson stole a pass at the Dashers blue line and converted on the breakaway. Later in the period, Ludwig Thellström sent a wrister from the point that found the back of the net to make it 2-0 heading into the intermission.

The Dashers punched back 17 seconds into the middle frame as Cyril Nagurski's shot was tipped home by Thomas Murphy. 1:28 later, Ben Brockway swooped in and wrapped home his first pro goal. That set off a string of three-straight Port Huron goals in a 1:14 span that made it 5-1.

Brett Lockhart danced around a defender and his centering pass banked in off of a Dasher for the sixth Prowler goal and that was it for Tristan Canter in net.

Eli Bowers didn't fare much better as Bryan Parsons got his second goal in as many games driving the net in the final minute of the period.

Tucker Scantlebury and Reggie Millette added on in the third as Port Huron finished with a season-high nine goals. It was the third time in their last four games the Prowlers have set a season high for goals in a game.

Johnson led the way with the first five-point night this season by a Port Huron player. Scantlebury had three and five other Prowlers added two points apiece. 14 of 15 skaters registered a point. Kuroiwa made 25 saves in the win.

"I was waiting for three months and then [head coach Matt Graham] told me before morning skate and, finally, I got the chance to play," Kuroiwa said. "I just tried to enjoy the game."

Canter allowed six goals on 34 shots and took the loss after making it 29:32. Bowers made 18 saves on 21 shots in relief.

The teams rematch on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:05 P.M. Eastern time. That game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Klinecky Carries 'Cats to 5-3 Win

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - In their first home game in nearly three weeks, the Blue Ridge Bobcats and the crowd at Hitachi Energy Arena overcame Winter Storm Cora and the Danbury Hat Tricks for a rousing 5-3 victory.

Daniel Klinecky carried the Bobcats on the scoresheet, and got the scoring started on the man advantage. After both teams took time to feel each other out, the Bobcats got a power play thanks to a Zach Pamalayon roughing minor. Klinecky walked the blueline and sent a wrist shot towards the net that deflected off the back of Josh Labelle and beat Conor McCollum to open the scoring on the evening 7:22 into the opening frame.

The Czechian defenseman continued to carry the offense just a half-minute into the second, potting home a second power play goal off a beautiful backdoor feed from Nick McHugh. Devin Sanders finished off a 2-on-1 with Austin Bellefuille nearly 8 minutes later to triple the Bobcats lead. Two minutes later, Jonny Ruiz answered for Danbury to tighten the margin to 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Danbury ratcheted up the pressure in the third, but Hunter Virostek stood tall between the pipes, stopping 36 of the 39 Hat Tricks shots he faced. Over halfway through the final frame, Justin Vernace converted on a solo breakaway thanks to a bank pass from Vladislav Vlasov. His bottle-popping wrister past McCollum's right shoulder served as the eventual game winning goal and earned him the game's third star.

Danbury mounted a valiant comeback effort with two goals in 7 minutes from Gleb Bandurkin and Chase Harwell, but an empty net goal from Nick Stuckleass sealed the deal for Blue Ridge.

Sanders earned second star honors for his goal and assist, while Klinecky's first multi-goal game of the season garnered him first star honors.

The two teams meet again for the weekend and season series finale at HItachi Energy Arena tomorrow night for Rebrand Night when the Bobcats transform into the Appalachian Aliens. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 PM, and tickets are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

Hat Tricks Downed by Bobcats, 5-3

by Wyatt Kopelman & Doug Lattuca

Wytheville, VA - The Danbury Hat Tricks' two-game win streak came to an end Friday night as the Blue Ridge Bobcats secured a 5-3 victory at Hitachi Energy Arena. Daniel Klinecky led the Bobcats with two power play goals, while Hunter Virostek made 38 saves for his 12th win of the season.

Blue Ridge opened the scoring at 7:22 of the first period after a roughing minor on Zach Pamaylaon. Klinecky capitalized when a point shot weaved through traffic to make it 1-0. He struck again 30 seconds into the second period, doubling the Bobcats' lead on another power play.

Devin Sanders extended the advantage to 3-0 midway through the second with a goal on an odd-man rush. However, Danbury responded when co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz converted a takeaway into a goal at 10:33, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Ruiz has now scored in three consecutive games for the first time since April 19, 2024.

Blue Ridge restored its three-goal lead early in the third period, but Gleb Bandurkin answered at 12:10, netting his team-leading 12th goal of the season on a power move in front. Chase Harwell followed it up with a crease goal in the final minute of regulation to pull the Hat Tricks within one, but the Bobcats sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Despite generating several opportunities, Danbury's power play struggled, going 0-for-4 on the night. The penalty kill surrendered a power play goal for the fifth consecutive game despite providing a bright spot late in the second period, successfully killing a double-minor assessed to Connor Woolley.

The Hat Tricks return to action Saturday for the second game of the weekend series against the Bobcats. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hitachi Energy Arena.

HC VENOM at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Win Over Venom

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the fourth time this season, the Wolves hosted the HC Venom in the Watertown Municipal Arena. Watertown, having one 2 of the first 3 games, would look to add another win in the season battle.

It would only take to the 1:03 mark of the first period for the Wolves newest goal scoring threat, Steven Klinck to get his first Wolves goal, wristing a shot over the blocker of John Moriarty, giving the Wolves the early edge. Trevor Neumann and Tate Leeson get the helpers on the goal.

At 18:55 of the frame, Trevor Lord picked up a short handed goal, catching Moriarty out of position and extending the Wolves lead to 2-0. Andrew Whalen and Bryce Dirscherl got the assists on the goal.

Watertown held on to take the 2-0 lead to the room despite being outshot by the Venom 20-9 in the first.

The second period found both teams taking some ill advised penalties, but neither team could take advantage with the extra skater, and the second twenty minutes was a scoreless affair. Watertown outshot the Venom 21-9 in the second, making the shot total 30-29 in favor of Watertown.

:37 into the third, Marian Pazitka puts the Venom on the board beating Eloi Bouchard off a feed from Lester Brown and Dustin Jesseau, making it 2-1 early in the period.

At the 3:06 mark, Kyle Powell ignited the home crowd as he made his homecoming a little more exciting as he scored his first of the season, assisted by Trevor Lord.

Trevor Grasby would lengthen the Wolves lead at the 11:25 Mark assisted by Lord and Davide Gaeta making the score 4-1.

The Wolves hold on to win by that score while just outshooting the Venom 41-40 for the game.

The teams will square off again on Saturday evening with the puck drop slated for 7:00, again in Watertown.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Slow Start Dooms Rockers, Fall to Binghamton 4-2

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers played a strong final 40 minutes. Unfortunately for them, to beat the defending champs, you have to play a full 60 minutes. Binghamton jumped on the Rockers Friday night in a 4-2 victory.

The Black Bears got the scoring started just under three minutes into the opening period, when Jesse Anderson pinged one off the near post and in to make it 1-0.

Dakota Bohn netted his fifth of the season halfway through the period, extending the Binghamton lead to 2-0.

CJ Stubbs lit the lamp for the third and final Black Bear goal of the opening period.

In the middle period, the Motor City Rockers showed a glimmer of life.

On the power-play, TJ Sneath deflected a Jameson Milam shot past Binghamton goalie Connor McAnanama for the Rockers first goal, bringing the score to 3-1.

However, the Rockers momentum would end there.

3:50 into the third period Black Bear defenseman Camron Cervone picked the top right corner, extending the Binghamton lead to 4-1.

Motor City would get one back, their second power-play goal of the contest when Milam beat McAnanama for the second time, bringing the score to 4-2.

The Rockers pulled Trevor Babin in a last-ditch effort to comeback, but ultimately could not penetrate the Black Bear defense, and time would run out, with the final score sitting at 4-2.

Motor City and Binghamton have a rematch scheduled for Saturday night, a 7:05 puck drop for the last time the Rockers take on the Black Bears on home ice this regular season.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at MONROE MOCCASINS

SEA WOLVES OUTLASTS MONROE IN HIGH-SCORING BATTLE 6-4

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins came up short in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest against the Mississippi Sea Wolves, falling 6-4 at the Monroe Civic Center on Friday night. Despite outshooting the Mississippi 53-23, Monroe couldn't overcome the Sea Wolves offense led by Chuck Costello who sealed the game with two third-period goals.

Monroe struck first just 1:41 into the game with Corey Cunningham. However, Biloxi's power play ignited shortly after, with Bradley Richardson tying the game at 10:19. Curtis Hansen added another for the Sea Wolves at 12:41 to make it 2-1, before Blake Anderson tied it at 14:11. Rex Moe would then gave Monroe a 3-2 lead on the power play at 16:41.

The Sea Wolves reclaimed momentum in the second period as Ross Bartlett tied the game at 6:18 then Brendan Hussey added a power-play marker at 12:20 to make it 4-3. Monroe responded with a 5-on-3 power-play goal of their own from Ben Stefanini at 17:10 to even the score heading into the third period.

The decisive moment came in the third period when Costello capitalized at 9:45 to put Biloxi ahead 5-4. He later added an empty-net goal at 18:45 to secure the victory for the Sea Wolves.

The loss drops Monroe to 11-9-5-0-2, while Mississippi improves to 5-20-3-0-0 after picking up their second road win of the season. Both teams will link up again tomorrow night at the Monroe Civic Center at 7:00pm.

Sea Wolves De-Fang Moccasins 6-4

by Jon Kliment

Monroe, LA - Mississippi headed up to Monroe to take on the Moccasins for two games in two nights as the Sea Wolves try to find their way out of the basement of the Continental division.

It didn't take long for the Moccasins to start the scoring as Corey Cunningham was able to beat Ed Coffey for 1-0 just 1:41 into the game. Mississippi fought their way back as Bradley Richardson cashed in on the power play at 10:19 of the period to tie the game 1-1. 2:32 later Curtis Hansen buried a rebound to give the Sea Wolves a 2-1 lead. Monroe wasn't giving up though as Blake Anderson found a way to cash in 2:30 later and 2:30 after that Christopher Rex Moe tipped home a point shot to give the Moccasins back a 3-2 lead.

Mississippi battled back in period two as Ross Bartlett earned his first as a Sea Wolf 6:18 into the period after he got open in the slot and fired one by Sean Kuhn to tie the game at 3-3. 6:02 later Brendan Hussey cashed in on the power play to give the Sea Wolves the lead again 4-3. Late in the period on a 5 on 3 Monroe managed to get the game back even, 4-4, with a Ben Stefanini power play goal.

9:45 into the third Chuck Costello beat Kuhn on a wraparound to give Mississippi the 5-4 lead. Costello scored an empty netter with 1:15 remaining to close it out 6-4.

Coffey stopped 49 of 53 for his 3rd win as a Sea Wolf.

The Sea Wolves return to action tomorrow night against the Moccasins in Monroe at 7pm. Follow along on Youtube!

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

GAME POSTPONED

Tonight's game against the Baton Rouge Zydeco was postponed due to inclement weather conditions and travel advisories instituted by local authorities in the Athens area.

The game on Sunday, January 12th, against Carolina Thunderbirds will be played as scheduled, with puck drop slated for 4:05 p.m. EST at Akins Ford Arena.

The Friday, January 10th game vs the Baton Rouge Zydeco will now be played on Sunday, March 30th, with puck drop set for 4:05 PM ET.

