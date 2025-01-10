Rock Lobsters Shuffle Weekend Game Due to Weather

(ATHENS, GA) - The Athens Rock Lobsters, announced the following schedule change due to travel advisories instituted by local authorities, and safety for the community:

Friday, January 10th vs the Baton Rouge Zydeco will now be played on Sunday, March 30th, with puck drop set for 4:05 p.m. EST

The game on Sunday, January 12th, against Carolina ThunderBirds will be played as scheduled, with puck drop slated for 4:05 p.m. EST at Akins Ford Arena.

Tickets for January 10th game are automatically valid for their new scheduled date. For all additional ticket related questions, including game exchanges, please contact the Akins Ford Arena office via email at Ticketing@AkinsFordArena.com.

