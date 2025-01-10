Binghamton Doubles-up on Rockers
January 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Motor City Rockers News Release
Fraser MI - The Motor City Rockers played a strong final 40 minutes. Unfortunately for them, to beat the defending champs, you have to play a full 60 minutes.
Binghamton jumped on the Rockers Friday night in a 4-2 victory.
The Black Bears got the scoring started just under three minutes into the opening period, when Jesse Anderson pinged one off the near post and in to make it 1-0.
Dakota Bohn netted his fifth of the season halfway through the period, extending the Binghamton lead to 2-0.
CJ Stubbs lit the lamp for the third and final Black Bear goal of the opening period.
In the middle period, the Motor City Rockers showed a glimmer of life.
On the power-play, TJ Sneath deflected a Jameson Milam shot past Binghamton goalie Connor McAnanama for the Rockers first goal, bringing the score to 3-1.
However, the Rockers momentum would end there.
3:50 into the third period Black Bear defenseman Camron Cervone picked the top right corner, extending the Binghamton lead to 4-1.
Motor City would get one back, their second power-play goal of the contest when Milam beat McAnanama for the second time, bringing the score to 4-2.
The Rockers pulled Trevor Babin in a last-ditch effort to comeback, but ultimately could not penetrate the Black Bear defense, and time would run out, with the final score sitting at 4-2.
Motor City and Binghamton have a rematch scheduled for Saturday night, a 7:05 puck drop for the last time the Rockers take on the Black Bears on home ice this regular season.
By Brady Beedon
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Hat Tricks Downed by Bobcats, 5-3, in Wytheville - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Binghamton Doubles-up on Rockers - Motor City Rockers
- Klinecky Carries 'Cats to 5-3 Win - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- River Dragons Power Past Thunderbirds - Columbus River Dragons
- Before the Black Bears vs Motor City 1/10 & 1/11 - Binghamton Black Bears
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Blue Ridge Bobcats: January 10, 2025 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Bobcats Acquire Mercurio, Activate Bellefeuille - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Rock Lobsters Shuffle Weekend Game Due to Weather - Athens Rock Lobsters
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.