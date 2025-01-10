Binghamton Doubles-up on Rockers

January 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - The Motor City Rockers played a strong final 40 minutes. Unfortunately for them, to beat the defending champs, you have to play a full 60 minutes.

Binghamton jumped on the Rockers Friday night in a 4-2 victory.

The Black Bears got the scoring started just under three minutes into the opening period, when Jesse Anderson pinged one off the near post and in to make it 1-0.

Dakota Bohn netted his fifth of the season halfway through the period, extending the Binghamton lead to 2-0.

CJ Stubbs lit the lamp for the third and final Black Bear goal of the opening period.

In the middle period, the Motor City Rockers showed a glimmer of life.

On the power-play, TJ Sneath deflected a Jameson Milam shot past Binghamton goalie Connor McAnanama for the Rockers first goal, bringing the score to 3-1.

However, the Rockers momentum would end there.

3:50 into the third period Black Bear defenseman Camron Cervone picked the top right corner, extending the Binghamton lead to 4-1.

Motor City would get one back, their second power-play goal of the contest when Milam beat McAnanama for the second time, bringing the score to 4-2.

The Rockers pulled Trevor Babin in a last-ditch effort to comeback, but ultimately could not penetrate the Black Bear defense, and time would run out, with the final score sitting at 4-2.

Motor City and Binghamton have a rematch scheduled for Saturday night, a 7:05 puck drop for the last time the Rockers take on the Black Bears on home ice this regular season.

By Brady Beedon

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.