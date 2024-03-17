River Dragons Make Moves Ahead of St. Patrick's Day Game

The Columbus River Dragons host the Baton Rouge Zydeco at 4:05 pm on this St. Patrick's Day, and the team announced a pair of roster moves prior to the contest.

First, goaltender William Lavalliere was returned from his loan to Orlando of the ECHL. The team also signed defenseman Jordan Popoff to a four-game PTO.

Puck drop is slated for 4:05 pm and the River Dragons will wear special St. Patrick's Day jerseys to be auctioned off on the DASH app. Text "DASH" to 66866 to download the app and select Columbus Sports as your favorite team to stay up-to-date on the latest River Dragons auctions and events!

