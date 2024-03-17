Columbus Rolls over Zydeco 8-4

COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald keeps on rolling, scoring twice and adding three assists as the Columbus River Dragons downed the Baton Rouge Zydeco 8-4 on Sunday afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center.MacDonald, who extended his league-record scoring streak to 34 games, assisted on Carter Shinkaruk's game-opening goal at 5:02, then made it 2-0 on his first goal of the game at 14:59 from Ryan Hunter and Kyle Moore.

Baton Rouge rallied for a late goal at 19:03 from Tyler Larwood to make it 2-1, and then were awarded a penalty shot with 14.4 seconds remaining in the first. Noah Robinson was stopped by the blocker of William Lavalliere (18 saves) to preserve the lead after 20 minutes.

MacDonald would open the second period scoring on an assist from Hunter but the Zydeco, as they would all night, fought back. Scott Shorrock and Bradley Richardson tied the game for Baton Rouge by the 14:08 mark. Columbus responded with a late power play goal from Austin Daae made it 4-3 at the second intermission.

In the third, Columbus moved back in front 5-3 on Josh Pietrantonio's goal at 1:22 but again the Zydeco would close the gap at 12:27 of the period on a Robinson marker, pushing the game to 5-4.

After that, the River Dragons offense took over, posting three goals in a span of 4:05 to run the score up and win going away.

Notes:

Columbus takes the inaugural season series 12-1 over the Zydeco.

Justin MacDonald now has a point in 34 straight games, posting 31 goals and 49 assists for 80 points in that stretch.

Ryan Hunter also extended his personal scoring streak to seven games with a point.

The River Dragons inched closer to wrapping up the Continental Division title as well as the overall regular season championship with the win. Columbus now needs 25 points to secure the top spot overall throughout the FPHL playoffs, and 15 points to lock Carolina out of the top spot in the Continental Division.

The River Dragons now have 12 games remaining, six on the road and six at home.

Columbus is back in action next Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Motor City Rockers at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through the box office or online at TicketMaster.com.

