Different Team Same Result

March 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks 8-1on Sunday afternoon. The Black Bears outscored their opponents 27-2 on the weekend.

Binghamton scored three times in the opening frame. Scott Ramaekers scored his first professional career to open up the scoring. Dan Wieber followed that up with a goal, knocking in his own rebound. Colan Fitzgerald capped off the period with a backhanded goal, his 2nd goal of the season and 2nd of the weekend. The Black Bears led 3-0 after one.

Austin Thompson continued his streak as he opened the scoring in the middle frame.

Thompson's goal came with two minutes left in the period, but Binghamton wasn't done yet. Jestin Somero with his hustle, was able to blast one past the goalie, and the Black Bears closed the period with a 5-0 advantage.

The Black Bears scored every possible way in the third. Andrew Logar on the power play, Kyle Stephan at even strength, and Ramaekers tallied his 2nd of the night short- handed. Binghamton cruises to a 8-1 victory of Elmira, as Connor McAnanama made 26 saves in his 15th victory of the season.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.