Rockers Take St. Patrick's Day Matinee

March 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers dropped the rubber match of their three-game set with the Motor City Rockers 5-2 on St. Patrick's Day. Motor City officially won the season series which has two games to go.

Port Huron began with their best first period in a couple of weeks and went up 2-0. Mike Winn lost his stick and the Prowlers worked the puck to Evan Foley at the top of the crease to open the scoring with a power play strike. About five minutes later, Liam Freeborn set up another goal, this time setting up Mitch Jones for a one-timer.

The Rockers roared back in the second. Early in the frame, Roman Gaudet sent a backhander through traffic that found its way through to the back of the net. 1:49 later, a shot from the point hit TJ Delaney and dropped to the ice. Delaney turned and fired it to the top corner to tie the game.

Just past the midway point of the game, a dump-in took a funny bounce off a stanchion and popped out to the middle of the ice. Avery Smith shoveled it home and notched his first career pro goal. 1:15 later, Delaney came down the right-wing side and fired a shot from the outside that beat Tucker Tynan to the short side to make it 4-2.

In the third, Delaney completed the hat trick with a breakaway snipe in the third. It's his second hat trick of the season.

Liam Freeborn had a pair of assists for Port Huron while Tynan made 28 saves in his third game of the weekend.

Smith added an assist to his tally while Pavel Svintsov and Lane King dished out a pair of helpers apiece. Trevor Babin made 33 saves.

The Prowlers return home on March 22 and 23 against the Elmira River Sharks. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.