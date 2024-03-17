Columbus Holds off Zydeco Third-Period Push, Win 4-2

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Saturday night. Justin MacDonald recorded a pair of goals and set an FPHL record with a 33 game point streak to help Columbus on their way to a 4-2 win.

In the 12th meeting of the season, the Zydeco were without head coach Everett Thompson. Despite his absence on the bench, the Zydeco came out strong, leading the way in shots 13-12 over the River Dragons to close out a scoreless first period.

In the second period, the Zydeco continued to pressure the River Dragons, putting up 16 shots on net and only giving up eight. However, it was Justin MacDonald who struck first for the River Dragons, sneaking one behind Bailey Stephen's at 03:42 to make it 1-0. Ryan Hunter would pick up the last goal of the period for Columbus on their seventh shot of the period at 12:36. Baton Rouge had two power play chances, but were unable to capitalize on the man advantage. Despite outshooting the River Dragons 29-20, the Zydeco trailed 2-0.

Trailing by two heading into the final period of play (third period), the Zydeco struggled to generate any sort of offense for the opening 11 minutes of the game. After giving up two goals to MacDonald and Sequoia Swan in the opening minutes, the Zydeco would get a goal from M.J. Graham on the first shot of the period. Minutes later, Cutis Hansen would register another to make it 4-2. Despite the strong push offensively, Columbus would hold off the Zydeco to win it 4-2.

With the loss, the Zydeco drop to 9-30-4-1-0, while the River Dragons improve to 32-4-3-3-1. Both teams will meet tomorrow for the final time this season, with puck drop slated for 7:05pm EDT.

