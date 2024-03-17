Rockers Playoff Bound with 6-4 Win over Prowlers

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers are back in the FPHL playoffs.

After a hard fought, back-and-forth battle against the Port Huron Prowlers, the Rockers earned its 60th win in franchise history behind a 6-4 win on Saturday night. The win also clinched a playoff spot for Motor City who currently sits in second in the Empire Division.

Motor City took a three goal lead in the first period before the Prowlers roared back with three unanswered goals in the second to tie the score at 3-3. The Rockers stopped the bleeding thanks to Mike Winn's fourth goal of the season.

Tristan Wells won a puck battle at the end line and rimmed the puck to the point to Josh Colten. Colten slid the puck to Winn. The Ann Arbor native fired a shot to the near side post that just tucked in for a 4-3 lead with 1:29 to play in the second period.

Port Huron tied the score up on former Rocker Ross Barlett's first goal of the 2023-24 season when he deflected a shot in front of the net 1:26 into the final frame for a 4-4 tie.

The tie held for five minutes of play until Tristan Wells earned his fifth of the season with a wrist shot from the far circle for a 5-4 lead.

Lane King earned his first goal as Rocker, and first of the season with an empty net goal with 10 seconds remaining for a 6-4 lead.

Motor City controlled the game from the first period when TJ Sneath got the Rockers on the board midway through the first period when the puck was cycled around the point. Gaudet received a pass from Josh Colton that was moved to the point and to Sneath. Sneath fired the shot for a 1-0 lead.

Four minutes later, Declan Conway attacked the Prowler net with a shot that was initially turned away. The rebound came back to his stick and he put in the puck for his 17th of the season and a 2-0 lead. Scott Coash extended the lead four minutes later when he fired the puck through the five-hole of Tucker Tynan on a semi-breakaway for a 3-0 lead.

The Prowlers answered and controlled the first half of the second period with three unanswered goals of its own.

18-seconds in, Mitch Jones earned his second of the weekend when he finished a one-timer from Liam Freeborn to cut into the lead. Four minutes later Bryan Parsons pulled the Prowlers within one, 3-2, with his fifth of the season before Conor Foley tied the score six minutes after that.

Motor City is one win away from clinching the I-94 Rivalry for the second straight season and will look to secure that win on Sunday at 2:05pm as the Rockers and Prowlers finish the three game set on St. Patricks' Day.

