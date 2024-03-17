Hat Tricks Sweep Three-Game Weekend with 6-2 Win Over Watertown

WATERTOWN, NY - The Hat Tricks potted five unanswered goals to pull away from Watertown in a 6-2 victory on Sunday. Danbury scored once in the first and second periods and four times in the third. With the win, the Hat Tricks swept the three-game weekend and recorded all nine points.

With five minutes remaining in the first, defenseman Zach Pamaylaon, off of a ricochet, got the Hat Tricks on the board first on the power play. Following a blocked shot from the point, the puck squirted to Pamaylaon at the left circle and he snapped home the game's opening goal.

At 8:08 of the second frame, Connor Woolley banged in a rebound in front to extend the lead to two. Through two periods, the Hat Tricks outshot the Wolves 38-18.

5:18 into the third period, Bohdan Zinchenko buried a breakaway to push the Danbury advantage to three. With 10:24 remaining, Billy Berry backhanded one past Watertown's netminder Eloi Bouchard to balloon the Hat Tricks' advantage to four. A minute and a half later, Zinchenko caught a pass from Michael Falanga and slipped it into the back of the net.

Watertown scored twice in under a minute and 30 seconds to cut the deficit to three, but with a minute to go in regulation, Chase Harwell netted an empty netter to close out the game.

The Hat Tricks head on the road again for a two-game stint next weekend against Blue Ridge. Puck drop is set for Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

