River Dragons Fall, 4-1, to the Thunderbirds

March 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Columbus River Dragons could not complete the weekend sweep as they were downed 4-1 by the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Columbus' only goal came off the stick of Austin Daae, a power play goal just 43 seconds into the second period that tied the game at 1-1 from Cody Wickline.

Gus Ford had a hand in all four Carolina goals, scoring three and assisting on the other by Clay Keeley.

The River Dragons will now head home for Legends Weekend this Friday and Saturday night. Friday night is Josh Pietrantonio Night with the River Dragons celebrating the career of their longest-serving captain. Saturday is Legends Night, with a pre-game contest featuring the Legends of Columbus Hockey History. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

