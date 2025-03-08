Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. HC Venom: March 8, 2025

LAST TIME OUT

Conor McCollum's 24-save shutout and Noah Robinson's go-ahead goal late in the first period led the Hat Tricks past HC Venom, 4-0, at home on Friday. Danbury won its seventh straight game of the season series and leads 8-1.

McCollum registered his second shutout win of the season and third of his career. The second-year goaltender delivered Danbury's first since its 1-0 home win against Motor City on Jan. 18.

Robinson scored at 18:01 and the Hat Tricks provided McCollum more help with back-to-back goals in the final three minutes of the second. Gleb Bandurkin netted a power play goal in the slot and Connor Woolley scored his 11th goal of the season with 1:35 to go.

Josh Labelle picked up his 100th FPHL assist on Zach Pamaylaon's goal with 6:15 left in the game.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Saturday is the second of three matchups between the Hat Tricks and HC Venom this weekend and the 10th of 12 total this season. Danbury leads the series, 8-1, with a record of 7-1-0-1. Its lone loss came on Dec. 13 (4-2L) in one of HC Venom's multiple home games in Danbury.

The two sides meet Saturday and Sunday in Danbury to close out the three-game weekend and home portion in the Battle of 84 for the Hat Tricks. The Hat Tricks and Venom have their final matchup on Wednesday, March 19, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (rescheduled game from Nov. 22).

The Hat Tricks defeated HC Venom, 4-0, on Friday in the latest game of the series behind Conor McCollum's third career shutout on 24 saves. Back-to-back goals in the second gave Danbury the insurance it needed in its second shutout this season.

The lone overtime affair in the series was on Jan. 4 (4-3SOW) in Danbury as the Hat Tricks rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third and went 2-for-3 in the shootout. Jonny Ruiz, Aleksandr Gamzatov, and Aleksandr Vasilyev netted three unanswered goals before HC Venom's Brett Jackson's tying goal forced overtime.

Danbury has outscored HC Venom 52 to 28 in the series' first nine games and has only allowed more than four goals in one contest on Jan. 3 (6-5W) in Danbury. The Hat Tricks power play is 22-for-47 (46.8%) versus the Venom.

In the season series, Chase Harwell (8-10-18) and Josh Labelle (5-14-19) lead the way for the Hat Tricks, while Jonny Ruiz has nine goals and seven assists.

In the net, Conor McCollum is 5-1 with a .923 save percentage.

For HC Venom, former Hat Tricks forward Dustin Jesseau has a team-high 13 points (5g, 8a) in seven outings.

Venom goalie Makar Sokolov is 0-1-1 (.864) versus Danbury while John Moriarty is 1-6 (.875).

ABOUT HC VENOM

HC Venom enters tonight's matchup in sixth place in the Empire Division. With 29 points (8-25-3-1), the Venom are nine points behind Motor City for the fifth and final playoff spot.

HC Venom has struggled to secure points over its last three weekends, despite defeating Port Huron (3-2W) at home on Feb. 21 and splitting two games with Blue Ridge (4-3SOW, 4-3L) in Virginia last weekend. Over its past eight contests, HC Venom is just 1-6-0-1 after getting swept at Binghamton on Feb. 14-15 and falling to the Black Bears, 3-2, on the road on Feb. 8.

Dustin Jesseau leads HC Venom in points (53), goals (22), and assists (31), each good for career bests. The seventh-year forward has scored the team's most power play goals, with six. Jesseau's six-game point streak (2-11-13) ended Friday.

On Monday, the Venom acquired goalie Sam Best from Monroe and forward Nathan Butler for future considerations. Best, who did not start a game for Monroe, went 1-13-1 (3.72 GAA) with Mississippi earlier this season. Butler played six games (1g, 0a) in Monroe. Best was not listed on HC Venom's roster Friday, however.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks battle HC Venom in the middle game of their three-game weekend series and look to extend their win streak to three. Danbury has tallied points in 16 of its last 17 contests and earned points in each of its last 11 on home ice, its only loss to Port Huron (3-2OTL) during that stretch.

Winning 16 of its last 21 (12-3-2-4), the Hat Tricks have dominated since the start of 2025, securing points in 18 of those contests. Friday's contest was Danbury's first regulation win since in Watertown on Feb. 21 (4-2W), as the prior four contests extended past regulation (three wins).

The Hat Tricks have experienced little difficulty scoring in their last seven home games, averaging 5.3 goals per contest. During that stretch, Danbury scored a season-high 10 goals against HC Venom (10-4W) on Feb. 1.

Thirteen games remain in Danbury's regular season and it holds a record of 20-11-7-5 (77 points) and an eight-point lead on Watertown for second place in the division after a Wolves' regulation loss to Port Huron Friday. This weekend provides the Hat Tricks the opportunity to secure nine points for the first time since sweeping HC Venom on Jan. 31-Feb. 2. A regulation win on Saturday would push Danbury to 80 points in a regular season for the fifth straight year.

The Hat Tricks' power play is third (24.7%) in the FPHL with the third-most goals (44) after converting in three straight games. On the penalty kill, Danbury is 10th (78.1%) and has allowed the league's fourth-most goals (39), tied with Port Huron and Blue Ridge. Over the last seven games, however, the Hat Tricks' kill is 32-for-35 (91.4%) and 47-for-51 (92.2%) over its past 11 outings.

Gleb Bandurkin is the Hat Tricks' leading goal scorer (26) and has two hat tricks in his rookie season. Josh Labelle paces the team with 30 assists.

THE MAN, THE MC, THE LEGEND

Conor McCollum stopped all 24 shots in Danbury's 4-0 win on Friday. The second-year netminder locked in his and the team's second shutout win of the season and first since Jan. 18 against Motor City (1-0W) when he made 44 saves in a 1-0 victory. The Pickering, Ontario, native's first professional shutout came last season on Dec. 22, 2023, in a 4-0 home victory over Port Huron. McCollum is tied for second in the FPHL in wins (18) as the league's reigning wins leader (24).

LABELLE HITS TRIPLE DIGITS

Josh Labelle logged an assist on Danbury's fourth goal on Friday for his 100th FPHL helper. The Hat Tricks' assists leader, Labelle tallied his 30th of the season and is now five over his total last year for a new career high. The fourth-year defenseman has 38 points (8g, 30a) in 43 outings this season, his second in Danbury.

ZP ZOOMIN'

Zach Pamaylaon turned in a goal and an assist on Friday, lengthening his point streak (1-3-4) to three games. It was the second multi-point outing in the last five contests for the Aiea, Hawaii, native, who has five goals and 12 assists in his third Hat Tricks season. Two years ago, Pamaylaon helped Danbury to the Commissioner's Cup championship with eight goals and 17 helpers.

BANDURKIN BRILLIANCE

Gleb Bandurkin notched a goal and an assist on Friday, scoring on the power play for the second time this season. The 24-year-old forward recorded his third multi-point performance in his last eight games and 12th of the season. Bandurkin leads the Hat Tricks in goals (26) and points (48) and has two hat tricks as a rookie.

HAT TRICKS' HELPERS

Vadim Frolov and Kyle Gonzalez each contributed two assists in Friday night's win over HC Venom. Frolov, the rookie Russian, has 15 points in his previous 10 games (6g, 9a) and is up to 35 points (17g, 18a) through 41 games this season. Gonzalez, the veteran defenseman, suits up in his 150th FPHL game on Saturday and has a goal and two assists over his past two games including the overtime winner on March 1.

STRONG PENALTY KILL

Despite ranking 10th in the league (78.1%), the Hat Tricks' penalty kill has been near perfect in its last 11 games. Danbury has locked down going 47-for-51 (92.1%) during that span. Against the Venom, the Hat Tricks' kill has converted 79.2% of the time (42-for-53). Additionally, their eight shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league with Watertown, six behind Binghamton.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

