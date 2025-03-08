Hat Tricks Grab Point for 12th Straight Home Game, Lose 5-4 to Venom in OT

March 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Dzianis Zaichyk scored the game-winning goal at 1:01 of overtime in a 5-4 win for HC Venom at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday. The Venom clawed back from four one-goal deficits, twice in the third, and goalie Rahul Sharma made 46 saves for his second straight win.

Cory Anderson's 20th-career power play goal in front put the Hat Tricks ahead, 4-3, with 4:38 to go in regulation. The Bakersfield, Calif., forward netted his third on the man advantage of the season.

HC Venom scored two goals in the third period, one from Dixon Bowen off an offensive zone draw at 5:26. Nathan Butler then tied the game at four with 2:58 left in regulation.

Connor Woolley scored for the second straight night on a wrist shot near the goal line, lifting the Hat Tricks ahead, 2-1, at 2:58 of the middle frame. HC Venom's Dustin Jesseau then countered alone in the slot for the equalizer at 9:41.

With 7:16 left in the second, Chase Harwell settled a banked pass in the neutral zone, flew into the zone, and buried a wrist shot to make it 3-2 Hat Tricks.

Defenseman Zach Ross scored on a rebound in the low slot giving Danbury a 1-0 lead at 4:22 of the first. The 25-year-old rookie tucked home his first goal in his second Hat Tricks game.

HC Venom answered with a power play goal from Kaleb Kinskey at 10:22 to tie the game at one. Kinskey scored on a deflection near the crease.

Conor McCollum stopped 27 shots and fell to 18-10-6. McCollum's win streak ended at two.

The Hat Tricks tallied one point and have secured points in each of their last 12 home games and in 17 of their previous 18 contests overall. Danbury now leads the season series 8-2 with two games remaining.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the final contest of their three-game weekend against the Venom on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.