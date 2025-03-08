Rico Shines in Return, Corgan the Hero as Rockers Snap Skid

March 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - A weight of a thousand tons was lifted off the shoulder of the Rockers Saturday night.

The Motor City Rockers snapped a nine game losing skid with a 3-2 overtime win vs Watertown.

Motor City got the scoring started just over three minutes into the game, when Tristan Wells tipped in a Josh Colten shot, putting the Rockers up 1-0.

The scoring would stall until the second second period, when Watertown leading scorer Davide Gaeta picked the top left corner, evening the score at 1-1.

The Wolves would take the lead when at the end of a double minor power play, a shot from Trevor Lord careened off a body in front, past Motor City goalie Rico Gonzalez, putting Watertown on top 2-1.

Despite outshooting Watertown 37-20, Motor City found themselves down a goal going into the final period.

"The vibes were fine, everyone was pretty even keel," Gonzalez said in his first game back with Motor City. "Everyone was still pretty loose, nobody was tense. Everyone was still focused on their job and what we needed to do."

Just under eight minutes into the third period, after Gonzalez stonewalled a Carter Thorton breakaway to keep the score at 2-1, Brad Reitter beat Wolves netminder Anton Brorodkin to square the score at 2-2.

Neither side would break the tie, and the game headed to overtime, the second in three games for Motor City.

Watertown controlled the early portions of the extra frame, including a two-on-one blocker save from Gonzalez that brought the Rocker faithful to their feet.

After surviving a near two minute shift in their own zone, Motor City would gain control of the puck and Chris Corgan raced into the zone.

"Gullo, Rivers, and Magill-Diaz were out there for two minutes at least," Corgan said. "They got out of that first shift. Josh [Colton] made a real nice play, he brought everyone in and slowed them down, gave me time and space."

It was enough time and space for Corgan, as he snapped the only shot for the Rockers in overtime, finding the back of the net, giving Motor City the 3-2 win and snapping the nine game losing streak in the process.

"It feels great to feel a win," head coach Jameson Milam said. "Especially with a lot of new guys that haven't experienced a win with this club yet."

The relief was palpable in Big Boy Arena, as the Rockers were rewarded for their best effort in a long while with the win.

"Without those successes and highs, it's hard to think that what we are doing is working," said Milam. "Finally we get to see the result we've been trying to get to. It's because of how much work we've put in, how we are making better choices, how we are making teams play against all of us, together. How we are protecting our house. It's an accumulation of a lot of things happening, and a lot of guys buying into what we are trying to accomplish."

Motor City will look to start a winning streak as they rematch with the Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for Sunday at 6:05 at Big Boy Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.