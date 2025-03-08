Dragons Win In Overtime, 7-6

March 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Cody Wickline played the overtime hero as for the second consecutive game the Columbus River Dragons won 7-6 in overtime, this time beating the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday night.

The River Dragons built a 6-2 lead by the early part of the third period thanks to a pair of goals from Ryan Hunter and singles from Kyle Moore, Alex Jmaeff, Austin Daae and Kirk Underwood. But thanks in part to four consecutive goals from Zach White, the Thunderbirds pulled even to force overtime.

In the extra session, Wickline took a pass from Kyle Moore and broke in on the right wing, firing a shot low under the right pad of backup goaltender Boris Babik for the game winner at 2:30 of OT.

Notes:

This was the second straight 7-6 overtime win for the River Dragons, with both coming on the road.

White's four-goal performance was the first time all season Columbus has allowed an opposing player four goals.

Tonight's game in Winston-Salem was the first time in the 24-25 season Columbus has made the trip east. The teams will play tomorrow night and then once again in two weeks back in North Carolina.

Moore's one goal, three assist performance was his 10th multi-point game of the year.

The same two teams are back in action at 6:05 pm, with the River Dragons YouTube pregame show kicking off at 5:50 pm @ColumbusRiverDragons.

