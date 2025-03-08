Coach Brant Sherwood Earns 100th Victory as HC

March 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Binghamton Black Bears earned their 39th win of the regular season on Friday night by defeating the Blue Ridge Bobcats by a final score of 7-3. With this victory, Head Coach Brant Sherwood has earned his 100th win as head coach of the Black Bears, in just his second full season.

What started as a tight-checking game, with chances on both ends, did not finish that way. The first goal of the game was not scored until the 19:59 mark of the first period. The Black Bears were pressing hard at the end of the frame, and Dan Stone was able to blast a buzzer-beater past the goalie to send the Black Bears to the room up 1-0. Neither side was able to pot a goal in the second period and we must skip ahead to the final frame where the doors blew open for Binghamton.

In the final period, the Black Bears managed to score six more goals, four in the opening 5:17 of the frame. CJ Stubbs starting the scoring in that 20 minute session, and it was quickly followed by a pair of goals from Gavin Yates. Scott Ramaekers scored to make it 5-0 before the Bobcats were able to get one on the board. However, that did not stop Binghamton from wanting more. Dakota Bohn and Zac Sirota both scored on the power play, pushing the lead up to 7-1.

The Bobcats did not go quietly in to the night, as they did score the final two goals in the game, but by then the outcome had been decided. Binghamton wins 7-3, improving to 39-4-1 on the year, and Coach Brant Sherwood is credited with his 100th victory as a Black Bear.

Binghamton will have a chance to clinch the division title tonight on the road!

