Rock Lobsters Defeated in the Shootout by the Prowlers
March 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
PORT HURON, MI - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 3-2 in the shootout against the Port Huron Prowlers Saturday night in McMorran Arena.
Athens found itself behind early, after Lukas Lacny went five-hole on a left-circle shot 1:36 into the game.
Garrett Milan would answer back for the Rock Lobsters 10 minutes later, whistling a wrister through a window created by two Prowlers.
A five-on-three power play opened up the ice for the visitors and Orca Wiesblatt poked a rebound past Reid Cooper.
Port Huron's response came on a man advantage of their own, as Lacny logged his second of the night with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
The decider could not be found in regulation or in overtime, so the game would go to the shootout.
Austin Fetterly would score on the Port Huron's first shot and that's all they needed; Cooper would prevent all three Athens shooters from tickling the twine.
The Rock Lobsters (33-7-3, 92 pts) return to McMorran Arena Sunday at 3:05 p.m. for the series finale against the Port Huron Prowlers.
