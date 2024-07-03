River Dragons Announce 24-25 Home Schedule

July 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team's 2024-25 FPHL schedule today, featuring visits from brand new regional rivals the Athens Rock Lobsters and Monroe (LA) Moccasins.

Home opening weekend is slated for Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

This year the FPHL consists of 14 teams, up from 11 last season. The league has added three new teams in Athens, Georgia, Monroe, Louisiana and Danville, Illinois. The Elmira River Sharks franchise was relocated to become the Hudson Valley (NY) Vipers for this season.

As a result of the expansion, the Continental Division lineup is now as follows: Athens Rock Lobsters, Baton Rouge Zydeco, Blue Ridge Bobcats, Carolina Thunderbirds, Columbus River Dragons, Monroe Moccasins and Mississippi Sea Wolves. Each FPHL division now has seven teams.

Columbus plays 56 regular season games, with an even split of 28 home and road contests. The River Dragons' home schedule not only features the Rock Lobsters and Moccasins, but also the Blue Ridge Bobcats, Baton Rouge Zydeco, Carolina Thunderbirds, Hudson Valley Vipers and Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Other highlights include the first visits ever for Athens (Saturday, November 16), Monroe (Friday, December 13) and Hudson Valley (Friday, March 28). Also, perennial rival the Carolina Thunderbirds make their first visit to Columbus on Friday, November 22.

Columbus plays six home games in November and December, five in February and March, four in January and two in April.

By opponent, the River Dragons face Athens the most at home, with the Rock Lobsters coming to town six times. Next Mississippi and Monroe visit five times each, followed by Carolina and Blue Ridge (four appearances), Hudson Valley (three times) and the lone appearance of the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Wednesday, November 27.

Game times for this season remain unchanged, with Fridays starting at 7:35 pm ET, Saturdays and other weekdays at 7:05 pm ET, and Sundays at 4:05 pm ET.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale through the team office by calling (706) 507-4625 or going online to rdragons.com. You can also stop by the team office to pick your seats in person Monday - Thursday from 10 am - 4 pm, and on Friday from 10 am - 1 pm.

Suites, Party Pits and Single Game Group Tickets are also now on sale and available for purchase to any of the River Dragons 28 home games. Suites and Party Pits will sell out so be sure to secure your spot now!

FULL 2024-25 HOME SCHEDULE:

Date Away v Home

Friday, November 01, 2024 Mississippi Seawolves v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, November 02, 2024 Mississippi Seawolves v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Athens Rock Lobsters v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, November 22, 2024 Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Baton Rouge Zydeco v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, December 07, 2024 Mississippi Seawolves v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, December 13, 2024 Monroe Moccasins v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Monroe Moccasins v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, December 20, 2024 Athens Rock Lobsters v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, December 27, 2024 Blue Ridge Bobcats v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Blue Ridge Bobcats v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, January 10, 2025 Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, January 24, 2025 Athens Rock Lobsters v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Athens Rock Lobsters v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, February 07, 2025 Mississippi Seawolves v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, February 08, 2025 Mississippi Seawolves v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, February 14, 2025 Blue Ridge Bobcats v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Blue Ridge Bobcats v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, February 21, 2025 Monroe Moccasins v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, March 14, 2025 Monroe Moccasins v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Monroe Moccasins v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, March 28, 2025 Hudson Valley Venom v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Hudson Valley Venom v Columbus River Dragons

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Hudson Valley Venom v Columbus River Dragons

Friday, April 11, 2025 Athens Rock Lobsters v Columbus River Dragons

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Athens Rock Lobsters v Columbus River Dragons

