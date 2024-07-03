Prowlers Reveal 2024-25 Schedule

July 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have unveiled their regular season schedule for the 2024-25 season. They will play 28 home games at McMorran Place, 26 road games and two neutral site games in Topeka, Kansas. It will be the third time in four seasons the Prowlers play neutral site games after contests in Biloxi, Mississippi in 2021-22 and Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2022-23. Both of those cities now have FPHL franchises. Here are the highlights:

They'll face 12 of the other 13 FPHL teams including all three expansion clubs and the relocated Hudson Valley Venom (Port Huron was the only team to meet every other team in 2023-24). The only franchise they won't face is the Columbus River Dragons.

Two teams will visit McMorran Place for the first time (Athens Rock Lobsters and Hudson Valley Venom), both in March.

The Battle of I-94 with the Motor City Rockers will feature 14 matchups, the fewest in the rivalry's history.

There is a streak of nine-straight games in March in which the Prowlers will not play outside of Michigan (Seven home games, two at Motor City).

They'll play two neutral site games in Topeka, Kansas on January 31 and February 1 against Dashers Hockey. Those games will be considered Dashers home games.

The full schedule with start times is posted under the schedule tab on the team's website.

