Bobcats Announce Home Slate for 24-25 Season

July 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce the team's slate of home games for the 2024-2025 regular season.

Friday and Saturday home games will share the same scheduled start time of 7:30PM. Sunday afternoon home games wills start at 4:00PM.

The club will open its sophomore season on at the newly renamed Hitachi Energy Arena on October 18th against one of the FPHL's three newest teams, the Athens Rock Lobsters. The Bobcats will battle the Rock Lobsters at home a total of four times, the following night of October 19th as well as February 21st and 22nd.

The defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Binghamton Black Bears will make their first-ever visit to Blue Ridge for a three-game series March 7th-9th. The early March matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two franchises, as Binghamton was the only team Blue Ridge did not face in their inaugural 2023-2024 season.

The archrival Carolina Thunderbirds will again be making a number of visits up Interstate 77 to see the 'Cats, with the rivalry renewing October 25th and 26th. Carolina will climb I-77 five more times in 2024-25. The 'Birds and Blue Ridge will tangle for some "Holiday Havoc" on December 21st at a special 6:05 start time. The Thunderbirds will also make the roughly 90 minute trip to Wytheville on January 18th, January 31st, March 23rd and March 28th.

The Motor City Rockers make a return trek south as well, visiting Hitachi Energy Arena February 7th and 8th.

Foes from the Gulf Coast will make return visits to Wytheville as well, as both the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Mississippi Sea Wolves will make treks to Hitachi Energy Arena in 2024-2025. The Zydeco will visit Blue Ridge on March 21st and 22nd. The Sea Wolves will make a pair of visits, on November 8th and 9th, plus February 28th and March 1st.

The Bobcats will host two more of the FPHL's newest clubs, the Hudson Valley Venom and Dashers Hockey. The Venom will visit Blue Ridge on Thanksgiving weekend, November 29th and 30th and make a return trip January 10th and 11th. The Dashers' visit will be during the final weekend of the regular season on April 12th and 13th.

Information on promotional nights and half-season ticket plans will be made available in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to the Bobcats social media channels and website. For updates and info on Hitachi Energy arena, visit the venue's Facebook page or website at hitachienergyarena.com.

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

