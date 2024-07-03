Mississippi Updates Coaching Moves

July 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League announce that Ray Tremblay has stepped away to pursue other opportunities. The Sea Wolves wish coach Tremblay the best in his new endeavor and are proud to announce that David Heeps will be the new head coach beginning with the 2024-2025 season.

Heeps, a native of Arlington, TX, comes to the Sea Wolves fresh off a season that saw him as an assistant in Finland with Kattera and as an Assistant Video Coach with the Allen Americans of the ECHL who had a playoff caliber season before running into a red hot Idaho Steelheads team in the first round.

Aside from his professional experience last year David has been a head coach for the University of North Texas Division 2 dating back to 2021 where he held a 29-31 record.

Being a Southerner Coach Heeps was excited at the prospect of working in a non-traditional market especially one with the history of Biloxi. "When I heard about the opportunity I decided to throw my hat into the ring. Hockey belongs in the South and I want to bring a championship back to Biloxi." Heeps told media members. "It's going to be about putting together the right team with the right attitudes with everyone working together. I can't wait to get started."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

