FPHL Releases Full League Schedule

July 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Binghamton, NY - The FPHL announces the 2024-25 schedule. Each of the teams will play a balance schedule, 28 home games and 28 road games.

Schedule can be found at:

https://www.federalhockey.com/stats#/182/schedule?division_id=33855

This year the FPHL would like to welcome 3 new member teams.

Athens Rock Lobsters - Athens, GA

Dashers Hockey - Danville, IL

Monroe Moccasins - Monroe, LA

The FPHL also has welcomed

*The Hudson Valley Venom - Hudson Valley, NY

(Hudson Valley purchased the Elmira River Sharks membership at the end of the 2023-24 season)

With the new additions, the FPHL starts the 2024-25 season with fourteen (14) teams.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) will be entering their 15th season when the 2024-25 season begins in October. Visit FPHL at Federal Prospects Hockey League on Facebook.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

