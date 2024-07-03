Prowlers Sign Netminder Aalto

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the addition of goaltender Patrick Aalto to their roster ahead of training camp. The 6'1" netminder spent the past two years at UMass Dartmouth.

"[We're] really excited to have Patrick coming in," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Another NCAA player who we are looking forward to seeing compete at camp."

Before college, Aalto played a pair of seasons in the Eastern Hockey League with the East Coast Wizards. He posted a 13-13-0 record with a 3.69 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. The Massachusetts native also played three years of prep school hockey at the Cushing Academy.

"I'm super excited about signing with the Prowlers," Aalto said. "I'm extremely grateful to have an opportunity to compete at training camp. Right now I'm focused on having a great summer of development and getting prepared for October. I can't wait to get out there and get to know the team and community."

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

