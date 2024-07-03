2024-25 Schedule Released
July 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today their full schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The Hat Tricks will play 56 regular season games, 28 at the Danbury Ice Arena and 28 on the road. Danbury's 15 Saturday home games are the most on the schedule in franchise history. The Hat Tricks play the bulk of their games on Friday (12 home, 14 road) and Saturday (15 home, 10 road), but have a handful of contests on Wednesday (1 road), Thursday (1 road) and Sunday (1 home, 2 road).
The season begins at home in a weekend set against the Motor City Rockers on Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m.
Out of the 13 opponents in the league, the Hat Tricks battle all six teams in the Empire Division and two squads from the Continental, Blue Ridge and Mississippi.
