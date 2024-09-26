River Dragons Add Dolkart, Somero in Trade

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons made a trade today, acquiring defenseman Egor Dolkart and forward Jestin Somero from the Blue Ridge Bobcats in exchange for goaltender Hunter Virostek.

Dolkart spent most of last season with the Bobcats, appearing in 48 games with 2-17-19 and 79 minutes in penalties. It marked the first time the 22-year-old Mogilev, Belarus native has played in North America. Previously he has spent his professional career split between his native country and Israel's top two leagues.

Somero comes to the River Dragons after having split last season between the Binghamton Black Bears and SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. With Binghamton, the New Ipswitch, NH native posted 6-14-20 in 35 games played along with 77 minutes in penalties. He also contributed a goal and an assist in four playoff games as the Black Bears won the Commissioners Cup last season.

Virostek turned pro with the River Dragons last season, coming out of five years at Liberty University. He appeared in five games for Columbus with a 2-0-0 record, 5.00 GAA and .867 save percentage.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507- 4625.

