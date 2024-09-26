Hat Tricks Release Details for 4 Promo Nights

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all teachers to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. for Teacher Appreciation Night! All teachers who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Promo Night: First Responder | Friday, Oct. 25

Sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all first responders to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. for First Responder Night proudly sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration Fairfield County! All first responders who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Promo Night: Halloween Costume Contest | Friday, Oct. 25

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting fans of all ages to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. for our Halloween Costume Contest! All participants who register receive a complimentary ticket and have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Promo Night: Military Appreciation | Friday, Nov. 8 Sponsored by Aspen Dental

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all military personnel to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night proudly sponsored by Aspen Dental! All active and retired military personnel who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Christmas Toy Drive with Polish Citizens Club of Danbury

Ends Dec. 20, 2024

The Danbury Hat Tricks in conjunction with the Polish American Citizens Club in Danbury, CT are accepting new unwrapped toys and games for children 12 and under until Dec. 20, 2024.

Fans can either drop off items at a Hat Tricks home game or on Friday nights at the Polish Club on Ives St.

All gifts will be delivered to Danbury Social Services.

Direct all questions to 203-748-9938 or pacc1916@gmail.com.

