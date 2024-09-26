Blue Ridge Bobcats Announce Trade and Player Retirement

September 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have made significant roster changes today, announcing a trade and a player retirement.

In a move to strengthen the team's goaltending depth, the Bobcats have traded forward Justin Somero and defenseman Egor Dolkart to the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for goaltender Hunter Virostek. This trade also includes past future considerations in order to complete the Carson Andreoli trade.

"Hunter Virostek brings a solid presence to our goaltending unit, and we are excited to have him join the Bobcats," said Coach Vojitech Zemlicka "We believe he will be a great fit for our team and are looking forward to his contributions on the ice."

Virostek, a 6'1" 185lb netminder out of Turney Valley, Alberta, Canada, comes to Blue Ridge with an impressive goaltending resume. The 25 year old played 5 seasons of ACHA Division 1 collegiate hockey at nearby Liberty University. While with the Flames, Virostek manned the net for 96 games (including playoffs) and maintained a goals against average under 3 and a save percentage over .900 for his entire collegiate career.

After completing his college career last spring, Virostek started a pair of contests for the Columbus River Dragons, recording an .867 save percentage and victories in both games.

In addition to the trade, the Bobcats also announced that goaltender Owen Liskiewicz has decided to retire from professional hockey. Owen has been an invaluable member of the team, both on and off the ice, and his presence will be greatly missed.

"We want to thank Owen for his dedication and hard work during his time with the Bobcats," said Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Owen was a great member of our team and our community, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

