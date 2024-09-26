Hudson Valley Venom Sign Forward Dustin Jesseau

September 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) signed forward Dustin Jesseau to a standard player contract.

The 32-year-old is one of the most prolific offensive talents in FPHL history. Entering his seventh season in the League, Jesseau has 187 points, including 95 goals, in 143 career games. That's an outstanding average of 1.3 points per game. He's also totaled 484 penalty minutes for seven different teams in the FPHL.

"Jesseau is a phenomenal skater and a highly skilled forward, one who has the ability to change the momentum in a game," Venom coach Josh Newberg said. "I'm really looking forward to stealing some games from top contenders with him in the lineup this season."

Playing for the Danbury Hat Tricks in the 2022-23 season, Jesseau averaged nearly a goal per game, scoring 25 goals in 26 games. He finished with 44 points that season.

He is fourth in Hat Tricks history with 46 goals and 88 points in 56 games over two seasons. Jesseau is also one of three Hat Tricks players ever to record six points in a single game, doing so with two goals and four assists on Oct. 22, 2022, against the Delaware Thunder.

Jesseau split last season with the Binghamton Black Bears and Elmira River Sharks. He totaled 21 points (15 goals, six assists) in 19 games combined, and was teammates with Venom assistant coach MJ Maerkl in Elmira.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a native of Scarborough, ON, in Canada, and currently resides in Connecticut.

