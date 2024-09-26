Join Us for the First Ever Stick Or Treat Event
September 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Motor City Rockers News Release
You're invited to be a part of the first ever "Stick or Treat" event on Saturday, October 12th from 4-6 PM-this is Big Boy Arena and the Motor City Rockers, hockey-themed version of a trunk or treat!
This free, all-ages event (open to the public) will take place inside Big Boy Arena on the Priority Rink main concourse, just before the Motor City Rockers face off against the Port Huron Prowlers in an exhibition game.
Here's what you can look forward to:
Candy
Food
Costume Contest
Games
Music
and even adult beverages for purchase! (so in other words, fun activities for all ages!)
There will be a meet & greet with members of the Motor City Rockers hockey team, Slash (our team mascot) and your kids favorite blue dog from down under.
Plus more to be announced!
Costumes are encouraged, but not required, we know a few participants of the jamboree will be coming so wearing your hockey gear is totally acceptable!
If you're not too pooped after all the fun, stick around and cheer on the Rockers in their ONLY home exhibition game against our I-94 rivals the Port Huron Prowlers!
Tickets are NOT required to enjoy the Stick or Treat event.
