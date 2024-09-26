Moccasins Announce Signing of Catlin Big Snake

September 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins have announced that they have signed Forward Catlin Big Snake.

Big Snake, 34, played his junior career in the PJHL & BCHL, MJHL, AJHL and the SJHL, while playing in the PJHL he earned 223 PIM in just 33 games. Catlin has participated in Ice Wars and also has played in various senior leagues in Canada since 2011.

"It will be my first time playing hockey down south and I couldn't be more excited," said Big Snake. "I can't wait to represent my community back home and show the fans in Monroe what I do best."

"We're looking forward to what Catlin brings to this roster with the role he plays," said President and Managing Partner Parker Moskal. "Having a guy like Catlin protecting the team and doing whatever he needs to do to help us win is a big piece and is going to make a difference in having a winning team here in Monroe." Moskal Continued. "I know I can count on Catlin to have our guys backs out on the ice no matter what the situation may be."

