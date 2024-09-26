Ethan Lindsay Joins Den

September 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce their first new-signee for the 2024-25 season, Ethan Lindsay. A product of the OJHL, Lindsay has served as team captain for two organizations (Pickering Panthers & Aurora Tigers).

The 21-year-old skates as a forward and stands at an even 6'0".

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.