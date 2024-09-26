Ethan Lindsay Joins Den
September 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Binghamton Black Bears News Release
BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce their first new-signee for the 2024-25 season, Ethan Lindsay. A product of the OJHL, Lindsay has served as team captain for two organizations (Pickering Panthers & Aurora Tigers).
The 21-year-old skates as a forward and stands at an even 6'0".
