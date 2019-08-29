Ricky Ramirez Jr. Named Postseason All-Star

August 29, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky - On Thursday afternoon, the Frontier League announced the 2019 Postseason All-Stars, a list that includes Freedom outfielder, Ricky Ramirez Jr. following the Rookie-2's second strong campaign in Florence.

Ramirez, 25, was an All-Star for the first time in 2019, and now doubles down on the honor with a second selection as the regular-season reaches the final weekend. The Deer Park, TX native is hitting .290 on the year, with 7 homers and 53 runs batted in. The lefty hitter boasts the best batting-average on the club, six points higher than Isaac Benard for the next best mark at .284.

On June 10, Ramirez landed Frontier League Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career, hitting .438 with a .625 OBP over a six-game clip that netted the Freedom four victories. A graduate of McNeese State, Ramirez has been a centerpiece offensively since he arrived in Florence in June of 2018.

More than just a weapon at the dish, Ramirez has a fielding percentage of .991, having made one error in right field this season. The corner outfielder has gunned down seven men on the bases, sixth most among all outfielders in the league.

The Freedom sent a league-high six players, including the outfielder, to the Mid-Summer Classic on July 10 in Rockland County, NY when the best of the Frontier League squared off with the All-Stars of the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball, but Ramirez is the lone representative of Florence on the Postseason All-Star Team.

Catch Ramirez Jr. next as the Freedom look for a series sweep of the Joliet Slammers on Thursday night in the regular-season finale at UC Health Stadum. With a win, Florence will clinch a playoff spot ahead of the four-team postseason that begins next week. First pitch of the finale with Joliet is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.