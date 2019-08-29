Wild Things Win by Shutout to Close Two-Game Set

O'FALLON, Mo. - Hector Roa was responsible for the only run of the game, as his seventh-inning home run, along with stellar pitching vaulted the Wild Things to a win Thursday in the final regular season home game in River City Rascals' history.

John Havird tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed four hits with nine strikeouts, a walk and an HBP, picking up his sixth win of the season. Jesus Balaguer worked a scoreless eighth with a walk and a punchout, before Zach Strecker earned his 52nd career save and 11th of the season by working a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts.

Hector Roa and JR Davis accounted for the two hits for the Wild Things. Roa's seventh-inning home run was his 17th of the season, which puts him one off the FL lead. The RBI was his 68th of the season, which is one off his career high of 69, set last year.

The Wild Things now travel to Sauget, Illinois, for the final series of the campaign, with three against the Gateway Grizzlies starting tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. ET at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

