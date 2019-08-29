Crushers Rake in Three Post-Season Awards

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, have some new hardware to bring back to Northeast Ohio this year as Manager Cam Roth has won the Frontier League Manager of the Year award, while Aaron Hill and Emmanuel Marrero have both made the Frontier League post-season All-Star team.

In his third year at the helm, Roth has helped lead Lake Erie to the Frontier League post-season for the first time in five years, and their first division crown since 2013. Roth has an overall managerial record of 177-166 since taking over part way through the 2016 season. This is the first time the Crushers have had their manager win the prestigious Roger Hanners Award.

When asked about what he accomplished, Roth had one thing to say, "I'm just grateful for the opportunity Tom and Jacqueline Kramig gave me, and the way these fans have welcomed me to Lake Erie."

But Roth is not the only Crusher being awarded for his efforts this year. The middle infield duo of Emmanuel Marrero and Aaron Hill have both put together tremendous seasons to help lead the Crushers to the post-season.

This year, Marrero is batting .295 with an OPS of .842 and leading the league in hits with 109 and extra base hits with 44. Hill is batting .277 with an OPS of .880 and is leading the league in runs scored with 62 and has 24 stolen bases in 30 attempts.

