Rascals Shutout in Home Finale

August 29, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - Playing in their final regular season game at CarShield Field, the River City Rascals could never get their offense going on Thursday night, falling 1-0 to the Washington Wild Things in the series finale. Hector Roa drove in the only run for on a solo shot in the seventh, one of just two Washington hits in the game. The Rascals recorded four hits on the night, none of which came after the fourth inning.

Rascals starter Taylor Ahearn (2-5) took the hard-luck loss, allowing just the one run on two hits over eight innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk. Washington starter John Havird (6-7) earned the win, pitching seven scoreless innings with a walk and nine strikeouts. Zach Strecker earned his 11th save of the season by retiring the side in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rascals (53-40) will close out the regular season with a three-game set in the Chicagoland area against the Schaumburg Boomers, needing just a single win to secure a playoff berth. First pitch for tomorrow night's series opener is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT from Boomers Stadium. Keenan Bartlett is expected to take the mound.

