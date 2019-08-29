Otters Named Frontier League Organization of the Year

SAUGET, Ill. - To cap off the Evansville Otters' 25th anniversary season celebration, Evansville was voted the Frontier League's Organization of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

Voters in the league-wide process included general managers.

"It is both an honor and a pleasure to see that the Evansville Otters have won the 2019 Organization of the Year Award," Frontier League Commissioner Bill Lee said. "They are the oldest team in the Frontier League, and it is fitting that they have earned this prestigious award in their 25th season. We send our congratulations to the Bussing Family, the entire organization and the fans."

The Otters have been recognized with the Frontier League's Organization of the Year for the first time since 1997. This year's recognition is the first under the ownership of the Bussing Family.

"The award is a tribute to the hundreds of people who are committed, both directly and indirectly, to making Otters' games compelling entertainment," Otters owner Bill Bussing said. "It's unfortunate that many of the people who are responsible for this award never get credit helping make a visit to Bosse Field a magical experience."

"We are thrilled to be voted Organization of the Year by our peers in the Frontier League," Otters President John Stanley said. "Everyone in our organization is very appreciative of the support we receive each year from our fans and sponsors."

"The way the organization conducts itself starts at the top with the leadership, Bill Bussing and the Bussing Family, President John Stanley, our front office staff, and it trickles down from there," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

"This organization has a lot of good people who are working tirelessly to put this organization in a good spot. The leadership in this organization has done a great job having stability across the staff who work hard to make Evansville an incredible place to watch a game and come to play."

The Otters are the longest-tenured, active franchise in the Frontier League, going back to 1995.

Evansville is on pace to surpass 100,000 in fan attendance during the 2019 campaign, and the franchise is making the push for their fourth consecutive postseason appearance and in pursuit of its third league championship.

"Our staff and team have done a wonderful job in our 25th anniversary year of representing the Frontier League competitively and in the community," Stanley said. "We are proud to be selected for this honor."

In Aug. 2017, the Otters became the first Frontier League franchise to reach 1,000 wins in franchise history.

The Evansville Otters want to thank all fans and corporate partners for their support and help in making the Otters' 25th anniversary season a success.

