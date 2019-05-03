RHP Oscar De La Cruz transferred to Double-A Tennessee

The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans:

RHP Oscar De La Cruz has been transferred to Double-A Tennessee from his 40-man rehab with Myrtle Beach

RHP Jake Stinnett has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Extended Spring Training

RHP Tommy Nance has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Extended Spring Training

RHP Brendan King has been transferred to Short Season Low A Eugene from Myrtle Beach

RHP Garrett King has been transferred to Short Season Low A Eugene from Myrtle Beach

OF Zach Davis has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

OF D.J. Wilson has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

Stinnett, who pitched with the Pelicans in 2016 and 2017, joins the team once again on a rehab assignment. For the Birds, Stinnett was a Mid-season All-Star in 2016 as a starter in the Carolina League. Overall, he went 9-4 with a 4.27 ERA in 2016. He threw just two games out of the bullpen for Myrtle Beach in 2017. In 2018, he finished second on the Double-A Tennessee Smokies with 42 relief appearances. The University of Maryland product set a single-season record for strikeouts with the Terps in 2014 with 132.

Nance, a Pelicans-bullpen member in 2016, went 2-1 with the Birds with a 2.67 ERA. After missing all of 2017 with a right hip injury, Nance made 15 outings for Double-A Tennessee in 2018, going 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA. A non-drafted free agent signing out of Independent Baseball (the Windy City Thunderbirds) in 2016, the righty graduated from Santa Clara University in southern California.

Davis, a speedy outfielder, rejoins the Pelicans after spending seven days on the Injured List. In 2019 with Myrtle Beach, he leads the Birds with a .316 batting average and is hitting .316/.395/.500 with six stolen bases over 12 games. Last season, he split time between Myrtle Beach and Low-A South Bend, hitting .239 with the Pelicans. His 38 combined stolen bases led the Cubs organization. A Texas Tech University product, Davis played in two College World Series with the Red Raiders. Over his career, he went 30-for-33 in stolen bases and 13-for-13 as a senior.

The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with two on the IL.

