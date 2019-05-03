May 3 Game Information

Tonight the Woodies (20-8) continue their road trip by traveling to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-13) for the first game of a three game set. Right-hander Noah Bremer (1-0, 2.91) will make the start for the Woodies, opposed by Woodpeckers lefty Parker Mushinski (0-0, 2.33). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com, as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

LAST TIME OUT: The Down East Wood Ducks got out to a 4-0 lead and were able to hang on late, defeating Myrtle Beach, 5-3. Yonny Hernandez reached base three times for the seventh time in 12 games, while Leody Taveras and Yanio Perez both tallied two-hit games. Reid Anderson earned his second win of the season, while Cole Uvila struck out four in relief for the hold. Michael Matuella stranded the tying run on second base to earn his first save of the season.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Woodies have now won a franchise-best seven games in a row, the most in the Carolina League this season. Their four game sweep of the Pelicans was the first time in team history that they swept a four-game series. The Woodies are now 8-0 when their starter goes at least six innings.

BEST OF THE BEST: The Rangers Organization now leads all of affiliated baseball in winning percentage (.569) with a combined record of 78-59

Texas (MLB) 14-15 3rd (AL West)

Nashville (AAA) 8-19 Last (Pacific Coast League)

Frisco (AA) 17-10 1st (Texas League)

Down East (A+) 20-8 1st (Carolina League)

Hickory (A) 19-7 2nd (South Atlantic League)

AMAZING APRIL: The Woodies 18-8 record in April is their best winning percentage (.692) of any month in team history, while the 18 victories equals the best month all-time (May 2018), when the Woodies went 18-11 (.621). The 10 games above .500 is also most in team history (previous high, +8, May 27, 2018).

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 22-28. Hernandez reached base 16 times in six games played this week, and has now reached base safely in 13 straight, after two hits and a walk on Thursday. He has reached base three times in a game seven times in the last 12 games and leads the league in OBP (.476), and walks (18).

ARIAS ABOARD: Disobel Arias has now hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games, going (26-69, .377) at the plate. Over that span he has in-creased his batting average from .250 to .337, and now ranks sixth in the Carolina League. He has also raised his slugging percentage from .281 to .436 over that stretch. In Short-Season Spokane last year, Arias posted a slash line of .366/.451/.491/.942.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila has been outstanding in his five appearances since being called up to Down East, April 15. He has combined to strike out 13 in 8.2 innings, allowing four walks, and two hits, and he has yet to allow a run.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite leading the league in wins, the Wood Ducks are just 10-7 at home, compared to a 10-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .229, with an OPS of .645, and an ERA of 3.13. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .277 to go along with an OPS of .758, and an ERA of 1.95.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just seven home runs through 28 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. The Red Sox (9) are the only other team that has allowed fewer than ten home runs on the year, with Frederick leading the league with 22 home runs allowed. At the plate the Woodies have hit 14 long balls, double the number they have allowed.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

